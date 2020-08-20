Company News
August 20, 2020 / 10:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday as its core e-commerce business thrived due to people preferring to shop online for essentials, even as coronavirus-related restrictions eased.

Revenue rose to 153.75 billion yuan ($22.22 billion) in the quarter ended June 30 from 114.92 billion yuan, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of 147.77 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

$1 = 6.9189 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

