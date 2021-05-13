Alibaba beats quarterly revenue expectation

May 13 (Reuters) - China’s top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a forecast-beating 64% surge in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more people shopped online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue rose to 187.4 billion yuan ($29.03 billion) in the three months ended March 31, higher than 180.41 billion yuan forecast by 30 analysts compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.4545 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)