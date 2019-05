May 15 (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by growth in its core e-commerce and cloud computing businesses.

Revenue rose to 93.50 billion yuan ($13.59 billion) for the three months ended March 31, beating estimates of 91.58 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.8783 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)