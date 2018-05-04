FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 4, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a better-than-expected 61 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, driven by steady sales in its core ecommerce and cloud computing businesses.

Revenue was 61.9 billion yuan ($9.73 billion) in the reported quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of 58.9 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to shareholders, however, fell 29 percent to 7.56 billion yuan.

The March quarter is seasonally slow for Alibaba following its bumper sale event, Singles’ Day, in November. ($1 = 6.3596 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell in Beijing; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.