Alibaba revenue grows at weakest pace in 3 years as slowing China bites

Jan 30 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s quarterly revenue grew at its weakest pace in three years, as the impact of a slowing China and a crippling Sino-U.S. trade war kept buyers away during its top-sale season.

Alibaba, the second most valuable public company in Asia after Tencent, posted third-quarter revenue of 117.28 billion yuan ($17.47 billion), compared to 83 billion yuan a year earlier.

Net income rose 33 percent to 30.96 billion yuan.

Alibaba typically posts its highest revenue in the December quarter due to its mega “Singles’ Day” in November - the world’s biggest online sales event that outstrips the sales of U.S. shopping holidays Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

In 2018, even though Alibaba netted a record $30 billion from the Singles’ Day, annual growth dropped to the weakest rate in the event’s 10-year history as a slowing China and trade tensions chilled sentiment. ($1 = 6.7157 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting Cate Cadell in BEIJING and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sriraj Kalluvila)