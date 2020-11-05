CORRECTED-Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Corrects to add dropped word “billion” in revenue estimates in paragraph 2)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as its core e-commerce business continued to grow following China’s emergence from the coronavirus lockdown.

Revenue rose 30% to 155.06 billion yuan in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to estimates of 154.74 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)