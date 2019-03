March 19 (Reuters) - Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc posted a near 27 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as it benefited from higher fuel sales.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $612.1 million, or $1.08 per share, in the third quarter, from $482.4 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $16.52 billion from $15.79 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)