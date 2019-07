July 9 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a 25% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the convenience store operator was hit by lower fuel sales and higher expenses.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $293.1 million, or 52 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 28, from $391 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)