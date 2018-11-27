Company News
Alimentation Couche-Tard quarterly profit rises 9.4 pct

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a 9.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the world’s second-biggest convenience store operator benefited from selling more fuel.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $473.1 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct.14, from $432.5 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $14.70 billion from $12.14 billion. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

