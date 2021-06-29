Canada's Couche-Tard beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday as sales at its fuel supply outlets picked up following speedy vaccinations and the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Total revenue rose to $12.24 billion in the fourth quarter ended April 25, from $9.69 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had projected total revenue of $11.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)