FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 5, 2018 / 9:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Alimentation Couche-Tard's quarterly profit jumps nearly 25 pct

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc quarterly profit rose nearly 25 percent on Wednesday as the world’s second-biggest convenience store operator benefited from higher fuel sales.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $455.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 22, from $364.7million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $14.79 billion from $9.85 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.