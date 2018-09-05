Alimentation Couche-Tard's quarterly profit jumps nearly 25 pct

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc quarterly profit rose nearly 25 percent on Wednesday as the world’s second-biggest convenience store operator benefited from higher fuel sales.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $455.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 22, from $364.7million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $14.79 billion from $9.85 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)