Canada's Couche-Tard misses revenue estimates

March 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc missed third-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, hurt by a decline in demand for fuel and as people made fewer shopping trips to its convenience stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue fell 20.8% to $13.16 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with market estimates of $13.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)