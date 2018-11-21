Polish anti-graft agents search Alior Bank offices, shares fall

WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s anti-corruption agency said it searched Alior Bank offices on Wednesday over potential irregularities regarding a multi-million zloty loan.

“CBA agents are conducting searching in Ruch, Alior and other financial institutions around the country. They are securing necessary documents and electronic data,” a spokesman for the anti-corruption agency CBA said. Ruch is a newspaper distribution company.

Alior said it is cooperating fully with the authorities.

Alior shares fell more than 3 percent, underperforming the main index which was up around 2.7 percent on the back of gains on the world markets.

Poland is already facing a major corruption scandal that has hit shares in banks and prompted the central bank to reassure customers that household deposits are guaranteed.

The prosecutor’s office in Krakow said on its website that it was conducting an investigation aimed at checking whether Alior unlawfully granted press distribution company Ruch a 154 million zloty ($40.83 million) loan.

A Ruch spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.