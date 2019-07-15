Ferrovie picked Atlantia for Alitalia rescue - Deputy PM

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s State Railways Ferrovie dello Stato picked motorway operator Atlantia as a partner to join a consortium of investors for the rescue of national carrier Alitalia, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday.

Di Maio added in message posted on Facebook that the choice of Atlantia did not mean the government would step back from its plan to revoke the group’s motorway concession after the collapse of a bridge last year in Genoa, that killed 43 people. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Silvia Aloisi)