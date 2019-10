ROME, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Italian government decided on Thursday to give Alitalia a new bridge loan of 350 million euros ($389.24 million) for six months, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters.

The loan carries a rate of 6-month Euribor plus 1,000 basis points.

A rescue plan for the troubled Italian carrier has been under discussion for months. ($1 = 0.8992 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Gavin Jones)