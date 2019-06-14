Industry min open to discuss with everyone, including Atlantia, on Alitalia -sources

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s industry ministry is open to discussions with any investor interested in the rescue of troubled carrier Alitalia, including infrastructure group Atlantia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The ministry is leading talks between the administrators managing the loss-making Alitalia and state-owned railway group Ferrovie dello Stato, which is trying to set up a consortium to buy the carrier.

An involvement of Atlantia could be a turning point in the rescue led by Ferrovie, but sources have previously said the plan still lacked a political green light.