MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia denied media speculation on Wednesday that it had reached a deal to join a private-sector rescue of struggling flag carrier Alitalia.

“On the question of Alitalia, the company’s position has not changed ... so news reports of presumed deals, even preliminary, of an eventual investment in the new Alitalia are groundless,” Atlantia said in a statement. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei Editing by Mark Bendeich and Stephen Jewkes)