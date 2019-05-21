Bonds News
May 21, 2019 / 11:09 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Italy's Di Maio says news on possible new Alitalia partner in coming days

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said there could be news in the next few days on a possible new partner for ailing carrier Alitalia.

In comments directed at Italy’s Benetton family, owners of motorway group Atlantia, Di Maio also said there could be no trade-off between stepping in to support Alitalia’s rescue and facing the fallout from the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by Atlantia.

“I advise the Benettons not to challenge the government,” Di Maio told a forum organised by Ansa news agency. “Nobody should think they can invest in Alitalia to buy the government’s silence.” (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Valentina Za)

