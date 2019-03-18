Easyjet pulls out of consortium exploring options for Alitalia

March 18 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc said on Monday it withdrew from a consortium that is exploring options for the future Alitalia’s operations.

Easyjet said it made the decision after discussions with Italy’s state-controlled railway Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and Delta Air Lines

Alitalia was put under special administration in 2017 after workers rejected the latest in a long line of rescue plans, leaving the government once again seeking a buyer to save the airline. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)