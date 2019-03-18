Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 18, 2019 / 2:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Easyjet pulls out of consortium exploring options for Alitalia

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc said on Monday it withdrew from a consortium that is exploring options for the future Alitalia’s operations.

Easyjet said it made the decision after discussions with Italy’s state-controlled railway Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and Delta Air Lines

Alitalia was put under special administration in 2017 after workers rejected the latest in a long line of rescue plans, leaving the government once again seeking a buyer to save the airline. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below