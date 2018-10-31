FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 4:56 PM / in an hour

EasyJet submits revised expression of interest for Alitalia

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Budget airline EasyJet said on Wednesday that it had submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia, in response to the new Italian government’s ongoing sales process.

EasyJet had said in September that it was still talking to the Italian government over Alitalia’s short-haul operations, adding that any deal needed to make commercial sense.

Alitalia, a symbol of Italy’s post-war economic boom but now struggling to compete against low-cost carriers and high speed trains, was put under special administration last year.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

