Italian railways group to start talks with Delta, easyJet on Alitalia

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s state-controlled railways Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) said on Wednesday it would start negotiations with Delta Air Lines and easyJet to draft a rescue plan for struggling carrier Alitalia.

Alitalia was put under special administration in 2017 after workers rejected the latest in a long line of rescue plans, leaving the government once again seeking a buyer to save the carrier. It will be the airline’s third rescue in a decade.

FS has always said it was willing to put in an offer for Alitalia provided it was flanked by one or more industrial partners.

The railways group said in its statement that both Delta and easyJet had confirmed their interest in being its industrial partners in the Alitalia deal. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Crispian Balmer)