Lufthansa, easyJet submit revised offers for Alitalia

HAMBURG, April 10 (Reuters) - Lufthansa has joined easyJet in expressing interest in struggling Italian carrier Alitalia, the airlines said on Tuesday.

EasyJet said that it has submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia as part of a consortium, declining to provide further details.

Lufthansa then said it has submitted a document setting out its ideas for a “new” Alitalia. “We can imagine further talks being held on this basis,” a spokesman said.

Alitalia said it had received three bids.

Germany-based Lufthansa had previously repeated that it would only be interested in a restructured Alitalia.

EasyJet is teaming up with private equity firm Cerberus and Air France-KLM for its bid, Bloomberg reported, citing a source. Air France-KLM declined to comment and Cerberus was not immediately available for comment.

Alitalia entered insolvency proceedings last year and the Italian government has since been seeking new investors. The sale process has been delayed as a result of last month’s elections.