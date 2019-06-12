Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 12, 2019 / 5:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Atlantia would be a natural partner for Alitalia - Salvini

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia would be a natural partner for struggling airline Alitalia, newspapers quoted Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini saying.

The government is trying to orchestrate a private-sector rescue of Alitalia, which is under administration, but interested investors have yet to stump up the required amount of capital to ensure the airline’s longer-term future.

That has led to speculation that Atlantia, which runs Alitalia’s main airport hub in Rome, could meet the shortfall.

However, Atlantia is locked in a dispute with the government over a deadly 2018 bridge collapse on its toll-road network, and sources say the company would only consider joining the Alitalia rescue if Rome were to call a truce in their dispute.

“Atlantia is engaged in infrastructure. I think it’s a natural partner,” Salvini was quoted as saying on a late-night TV programme on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below