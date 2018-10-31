FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 7:24 PM / in 2 hours

Alitalia receives two binding offers, one expression of interest -airline

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - State-appointed administrators at Alitalia said on Wednesday they had received two binding offers for the Italian airline and one non-binding expression of interest.

They gave no details of the bids, saying only that they would examine the proposals carefully in the coming days.

Italy’s state-controlled railways Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) IPO-FERRO.MI said on Tuesday they would put in an offer for the airline, while budget airline EasyJet said it had submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

