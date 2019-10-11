Atlantia still seeking investors' accord on Alitalia

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The board of Atlantia, which is in talks on a rescue plan for troubled carrier Alitalia, will meet again on Oct. 15 to discuss the issue, the infrastructure group said on Friday, following a meeting of its directors.

Separately two sources close to the matter said talks between Atlantia, Ferrovie dello stato and other potential investors in the rescue would continue in the coming days to see whether a preliminary deal was possible by Oct. 15.

The industry ministry set an Oct. 15 deadline for the rescuers to present a binding offer and a business plan for Alitalia. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by James Mackenzie)