UPDATE 1-Alitalia gets qualified thumbs up from Atlantia, state railways

(New throughout, adds Ferrovie statement, details)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italian loss-making airline Alitalia said on Tuesday it won a commitment from toll-road operator Atlantia and state railways Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) to come to its rescue provided a number of conditions were met.

The green light will avoid the threat of liquidation hanging over the ailing carrier at expiration of an Oct. 15 deadline set by the industry ministry for a deal.

Several hurdles still must be overcome before the third turnaround attempt in Alitalia’s history can be launched.

The state-driven plan involves setting up a new company to hold the good assets of Alitalia and receive a cash injection expected to be around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from the rescuers.

In two separate statements on Tuesday Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, and FS said they would proceed with binding offers for the airline as long as a leading carrier was also willing to invest in the flagship carrier.

Atlantia and FS have been in talks since July with Delta Air Lines but on Tuesday mentioned neither the U.S. carrier nor German carrier Lufthansa which has recently said it could be interested.

The two Italian investors said they were each ready to take a minority stake in the new Alitalia but added more work was needed to find a deal on a business plan and a governance structure.

Atlantia and FS asked for European Union clearance for financing provided to Alitalia by the state since 2017, which amounts to 900 million euros so far. Sources have said the airline might need more cash to survive until the rescue plan kicks in.

The two companies also asked for further help from the government for possible job cuts relating to the turnaround of Alitalia.

Alitalia has been run by special administrators since May 2017 after going through two previous unsuccessful rescue attempts in 2009 and 2014. ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za and David Gregorio)