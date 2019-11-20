Italian railways says can't set up consortium for Alitalia rescue

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) said on Wednesday that conditions were not in place to set up an investor consortium to rescue struggling carrier Alitalia.

The state-owned group, however, said it was still committed to talks on rescuing the airline which to date have involved infrastructure group Atlantia, U.S. carrier Delta and, more recently, German carrier Lufthansa.

FS was expected to present a binding bid for Alitalia together with Atlantia and one of the foreign carriers by Thursday. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)