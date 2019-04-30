Bonds News
Alitalia commissioners to respond on Thursday to request for more time for rescue plan - source

ROME, April 30 (Reuters) - Alitalia’s commissioners are expected to reply on Thursday to a request by Italy’s state railway Ferrovie dello Stato to extend a deadline for the submission of a rescue plan for the carrier, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Ferrovie dello Stato, which has been spearheading the Alitalia rescue efforts, said on Monday it looked at a possible delay to Tuesday’s deadline to submit the rescue plan (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulio Piovaccari. Editing by Jane Merriman and Giselda Vagnoni)

