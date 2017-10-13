Italy's cabinet extends guarantee on Alitalia bridge loan - govt source

ROME, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s government has extended a guarantee on a bridge loan for airline Alitalia, which is in special administration as state commissioners seek to sell, overhaul or liquidate the carrier, a government source said on Friday.

The source gave no further details.

In May, the government guaranteed a bridge loan of 600 million euros ($712 million) for six months.

The deadline for interested parties to present offers to buy the national carrier is set for Oct. 16. ($1 = 0.8447 euros) ($1 = 0.8428 euros) (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer)