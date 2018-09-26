Alitalia to post net profit of 2 mln euros in Q3 - commissioner

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Alitalia returned to a net profit of 2 million euros ($2.35 million) in the third quarter, Stefano Paleari, one of the commissioners managing the airline, said on Wednesday in a sign that the fortunes of the airline were slowly improving.

Once a symbol of Italy’s post-war economic boom but recently in trouble due to low-cost carriers and high speed trains, Alitalia was put under special administration last year after workers rejected its latest rescue plan.

In the first nine months of the year, revenues at the airline rose 4.6 percent to 2.35 billion euros, while its EBITDA loss, excluding non recurring items, was reduced to a loss of 59 million euros from a loss of 246 million euros in the same period last year.

For the full year Alitalia is expected to post revenues of above 3 billion euros, Paleari added.