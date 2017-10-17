FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin deal to lift Eurowings sales above 5 bln euros in 2018
#Industrials
October 17, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in 5 days

Air Berlin deal to lift Eurowings sales above 5 bln euros in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany Oct 17 (Reuters) - A deal to buy large parts of Air Berlin should boost annual revenues at Lufthansa’s budget unit Eurowings to more than 5 billion euros ($5.88 billion), Eurowings Chief Executive Thorsten Dirks said on Tuesday.

That compares with an expected 4 billion euros this year.

Dirks also said that Alitalia’s short-haul business could be integrated at Eurowings, should Lufthansa succeed in striking a deal to buy a part of Italy’s ailing carrier.

Lufthansa is among two of seven companies that have bid for Italy’s ailing flag carrier. It has said it was interested in parts of Alitalia’s global network traffic and its European and domestic point-to-point business. ($1 = 0.8506 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
