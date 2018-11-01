FDA panel votes against Alkermes' depression treatment

Nov 1 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted against approving Alkermes Plc’s experimental depression treatment.

The panel voted 21-2 against the add-on treatment that was aiming to treat major depressive disorder in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressant therapies.

The decision comes two days after FDA staff reviewers bit.ly/2QegxPF flagged risks of abuse potential of Alkermes' opioid-based treatment and raised questions on its efficacy. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)