Regulatory News - Americas
November 1, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FDA panel votes against Alkermes' depression treatment

Nov 1 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted against approving Alkermes Plc’s experimental depression treatment.

The panel voted 21-2 against the add-on treatment that was aiming to treat major depressive disorder in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressant therapies.

The decision comes two days after FDA staff reviewers bit.ly/2QegxPF flagged risks of abuse potential of Alkermes' opioid-based treatment and raised questions on its efficacy. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

