FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 4, 2018 / 5:16 AM / in 2 hours

India cenbank puts Allahabad Bank under prompt corrective action

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - India’s Allahabad Bank said the central bank has initiated ‘prompt corrective action’ (PCA) against the state-run lender over its high bad loans.

High net non-performing assets (NPA) and a negative Return On Assets (ROA) for two years in a row has prompted the action, the bank said in a statement late on Wednesday, although it added the action would help improve its risk management, asset quality and profits. bit.ly/2EQqIot

The central bank has so far ordered corrective action for about 10 lenders, mostly due to their high bad loan ratios.

Depending on the risk thresholds set in the Reserve Bank of India corrective action rules, lenders can be asked by the regulator to restrict branch expansion and make higher provisions on sour loans, among other curbs.

Allahabad Bank shares fell as much as 2.6 percent in Thursday morning trade in a Mumbai market that was trading 0.1 percent higher. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.