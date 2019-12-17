Regulatory News - Americas
December 17, 2019 / 6:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Aviation watchdog must boost oversight to address Allegiant Air issues -audit

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) needs to improve its oversight to address maintenance issues at the 11th largest U.S. carrier Allegiant Air, a unit of Allegiant Travel Co, according to a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The U.S. Transportation Department’s Inspector General said in a 31-page report sent to Capitol Hill Tuesday that FAA inspectors since 2011 have not “consistently documented risks associated with 36 Allegiant Air in-flight engine shutdowns for its MD-80 fleet or correctly assessed the root cause of maintenance issues.”

Allegiant Travel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FAA said it agreed with eight of the nine recommendations the inspector general was making.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang

