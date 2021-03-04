Poland's Allegro Q4 core profit beats estimates as e-commerce booms

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce platform Allegro reported fourth quarter core profit above analysts’ estimates on Thursday, as it benefitted from a shift to online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were 513.5 million zlotys ($136.3 million)in the fourth quarter, compared with the 478 million zlotys projected in a Reuters poll.