Technology

Poland's Allegro Q4 core profit beats estimates as e-commerce booms

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce platform Allegro reported fourth quarter core profit above analysts’ estimates on Thursday, as it benefitted from a shift to online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were 513.5 million zlotys ($136.3 million)in the fourth quarter, compared with the 478 million zlotys projected in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 3.7684 zlotys Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

