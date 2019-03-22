Allergan plans independent board chairman

March 22 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc said on Friday its board chairman shall be an independent member, starting with the next leadership transition.

Hedge fund Appaloosa LP, led by billionaire David Tepper, had been repeatedly seeking the separation of the roles of the chairman and chief executive officer at the company.

The board has formed a committee to oversee Allergan's mergers, acquisitions, divestitions and other transactions, the company said here in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)