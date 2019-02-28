Allergan shareholder Chevedden backs Appaloosa's proposal to split CEO-chairman role

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP said on Thursday minority investor John Chevedden was backing the hedge fund’s proposal to split the roles of chairman and chief executive officer at Botox-maker Allergan Plc.

“John Chevedden has worked tirelessly for many years to advance important corporate governance initiatives and we are gratified that he shares our view regarding the need for an immediate separation of the Chairman and CEO roles at Allergan,” said Appaloosa President David Tepper. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)