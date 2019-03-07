Appaloosa steps up pressure on Allergan after failed depression drug trials

March 7 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Appaloosa LP on Thursday reiterated its call for an independent chairman at Allergan Plc’s board, after the Botox-maker said its depression treatment failed three late-stage studies.

“With this latest fiasco, we again call on the Company to install an independent chairman with suitable experience to bring new leadership to the Board and rein in management’s predilection for value-destruction,” the hedge fund said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)