Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Appaloosa LP said on Tuesday it sent a letter to Allergan Plc’s board of directors, urging them to separate the roles of chairman and CEO, a year after making a similar request.

Last year, the hedge fund managed by billionaire David Tepper made a similar request to Allergan’s board. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)