REFILE-Proxy firms Glass Lewis and ISS back Allergan in fight against Appaloosa

(Corrects name of hedge fund to Appaloosa LP from Appaloosa Plc in paragraph 1)

April 15 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc said on Monday that proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc and Glass Lewis & Co had urged its shareholders to vote against hedge fund Appaloosa LP’s proposal to immediately separate the drugmaker’s chief executive officer and chairman roles.

Appaloosa, led by billionaire David Tepper, has been pressing Allergan since last year to separate the two roles. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)