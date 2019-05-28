Allergan to recall textured breast implants in Canada

May 28 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc said on Tuesday it will voluntarily recall its textured breast implants from the Canadian market, after the country’s health regulator suspended the company’s licenses for its Biocell implants, citing increased risk of cancer.

Any unused Biocell saline-filled and silicone-filled textured breast implants will be removed from the Canadian market and no longer be sold, the drugmaker said.

The recall does not impact its Natrelle smooth implants, Allergan said, adding it would explore options to appeal Health Canada’s decision to suspend the licenses.