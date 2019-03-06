Hot Stocks
Allergan's add-on treatment for depression fails late-stage studies

March 6 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc said on Wednesday its experimental add-on treatment for major depressive disorder failed to meet the main goals of three late-stage studies.

The trials evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of Allergan’s treatment, rapastinel, compared to a placebo, both in combination with antidepressant therapy (ADT) in patients with depression who had a partial response to ADT, the company said. (Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

