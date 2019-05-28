Regulatory News - Americas
May 28, 2019 / 11:42 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Allergan's Vraylar wins FDA approval for bipolar depression

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc’s Vraylar won U.S. regulatory approval to treat depressive episodes of bipolar I disorder, making it a treatment option for a full spectrum of the condition’s cyclical symptoms, the company said on Monday.

Vraylar, which recorded a 70.3% year-over-year sales jump in the first quarter, is an approved treatment in the United States for schizophrenia in adults and for manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder.

There are nearly 11 million American adults living with bipolar disorder, a condition that causes extreme shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

