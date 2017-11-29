Allergan hit with antitrust case over efforts to maintain Restasis sales

Drugmaker Allergan Plc on Monday was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a pattern of anticompetitive conduct to prolong its monopoly on the dry eye medicine Restasis. The law firms Hilliard & Shadowen and Shepherd Finkelman Miller & Shah sued Allergan in U.S. District Court in Marshall, Texas, on behalf of a proposed class of individuals and groups that purchased Restasis indirectly after May 2014.

