November 29, 2017 / 1:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Allergan hit with antitrust case over efforts to maintain Restasis sales

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Drugmaker Allergan Plc on Monday was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a pattern of anticompetitive conduct to prolong its monopoly on the dry eye medicine Restasis. The law firms Hilliard & Shadowen and Shepherd Finkelman Miller & Shah sued Allergan in U.S. District Court in Marshall, Texas, on behalf of a proposed class of individuals and groups that purchased Restasis indirectly after May 2014.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AeAAIX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
