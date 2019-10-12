IN BRIEF: Leaking-implant suit against Allergan preempted by federal law - 9th Circuit  

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed judgment for Allergan Inc in a lawsuit by a woman who alleged that her health suffered when a breast implant she received during reconstructive surgery leaked silicone into her body.

In a case of first impression for the appellate court, the 9th Circuit said Nicole Weber’s action was preempted by federal law because she had not shown that Allergan violated a condition of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s premarket approval of the implant or any other FDA regulation related to medical devices.

