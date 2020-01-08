Allergan inks $300 mln deal to end pay-for-delay class action in R.I. federal court

With a jury already chosen and a $63 billion merger in the works, Allergan PLC has opted for the certainty of a $300 million settlement of an antitrust class action alleging that two of its subsidiaries engaged in pay-for-delay tactics to keep generic versions of its Loestrin 24 FE contraceptive off the market.

The Dublin, Ireland-based pharmaceutical firm on Monday revealed the amount of the settlement that was first reported in a December court filing by plaintiffs’ attorneys, and confirmed that it will resolve all claims by direct purchasers, third-party payors and opt-out plaintiffs in the class action that has been pending in federal court in Providence, Rhode Island since 2013.

