IN BRIEF: ‘Patent fraud’ lawsuit over Namenda XR survives Allergan challenge

Dec 14 - A whistleblower can proceed with his claims that Allergan subsidiaries have overcharged Medicare and Medicaid for the Alzheimer’s drugs Namenda XR and Namzaric by using a predecessor’s fraudulently obtained patent to thwart generic competition, Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero ruled in San Francisco.

Patent lawyer Zachary Silbersher filed the False Claims Act (FCA) lawsuit in 2018, alleging his search of U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s records revealed misrepresentations by the inventor and Allergan predecessor Forest Laboratories.

Allergan and licensor Adamas Pharma raised several grounds in their motions to dismiss. Spero said “the most difficult question” was whether the FCA’s public-disclosure bar applies to information posted on the patent office’s public website, PAIR.

Spero held Friday that a record posted on PAIR is not a public disclosure unless it otherwise meets the FCA’s definition, including information from a “Federal … hearing in which the Government or its agent is a party”; a “Federal report”; or a “news media” report.

Patent-office proceedings are not “federal hearings” because the government is not a party to them; and, since the proceedings themselves do not trigger the public disclosure bar, the dockets of those proceedings on PAIR cannot do so under the other categories, Spero concluded.

Friday’s opinion “respectfully disagrees” with a May ruling by U.S. District Judge James Donato, who found Patent Trial and Appeal Board proceedings are “federal hearings” and therefore dismissed Silbersher’s FCA suit over Bausch Health’s ulcerative colitis drug, Apriso.

AbbVie acquired the subsidiaries’ parent company, Allergan plc, in May. It is not named in the suit.

The case is Zachary Silbersher et al v. Allergan Inc, Adamas Pharma et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 18-3018.

For Silbersher: Nicomedes Sy Herrera and Laura Seidl of Herrera Purdy

For Allergan: Sean Royall and Olivia Adendorff of Kirkland & Ellis; John Partridge of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

For Adamas: Andrew Hoffman and Matthew Holian of DLA Piper