Allergan to pay $3.5 mln over U.S. claims of defective Lap-Bands

Allergan will pay $3.5 million to resolve claims it sold defective stomach bands intended to help obese adults lose weight and marketed them for procedures that were not reasonable or necessary, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The settlement resolved claims raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Baltimore against Allergan, which sold its Lap-Band product business to Apollo Endosurgery Inc in 2013.

