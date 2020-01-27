Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
January 27, 2020 / 6:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nestle buys Allergan business to expand in medical nutrition

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Nestle on Monday said it is buying Allergan’s Zenpep to expand in medical nutrition with a product for people who cannot digest food properly because their pancreas does not provide enough enzymes to break down fat, protein, and carbohydrates.

Zenpep had sales of $237 million in 2018.

“This is a significant opportunity for our business in the United States to add a complementary product to our existing range of nutrition products that support food ingestion, digestion and absorption,” said Greg Behar, head of Nestle Health Science in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

