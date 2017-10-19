Labor, consumer groups urge probe of Allergan tribal patent deal

Groups representing healthcare providers, consumers and trade unions on Thursday urged the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate Allergan PLC’s attempt to shield some of its patents from administrative review by transferring them to a Native American tribe.

A coalition of 30 advocacy groups, including Public Citizen, the AFL-CIO, the Electronic Frontier Foundation slammed Allergan’s agreement with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe as “anticompetitive” in a letter to Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley and the committee’s top-ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein.

