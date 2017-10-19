FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Labor, consumer groups urge probe of Allergan tribal patent deal
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2017 / 10:45 PM / in 2 days

Labor, consumer groups urge probe of Allergan tribal patent deal

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Groups representing healthcare providers, consumers and trade unions on Thursday urged the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate Allergan PLC’s attempt to shield some of its patents from administrative review by transferring them to a Native American tribe.

A coalition of 30 advocacy groups, including Public Citizen, the AFL-CIO, the Electronic Frontier Foundation slammed Allergan’s agreement with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe as “anticompetitive” in a letter to Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley and the committee’s top-ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2znzvLd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.